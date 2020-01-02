Rabbi Jeffrey Myers hugs Rabbi Cheryl Klein and Rabbi Jonathan Perlman during a community gathering held in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Photo: AP
Faith-targeted attacks in US highlight the dangerous, even deadly state of modern-day worshipping

  • In the past week, a machete-wielding man attacked a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah and a gunman fired on worshippers at a Texas church
  • The frequency of attacks has faith leaders and law enforcement grappling with how to protect people when they are at their most vulnerable
Associated Press
Updated: 5:31am, 2 Jan, 2020

