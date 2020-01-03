The targeted flavour ban will exempt large, tank-based vaping devices, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers. Photo: Reuters
Trump administration bans fruit and mint flavoured vaping products in wake of recent deaths, illnesses
- The move leaves major exemptions that have upset anti-tobacco advocates
- The ban on the two flavours in e-cigarette cartridges will take effect in 30 days
