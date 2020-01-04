Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in 2005. Photo: TNS
Michael Jackson sex abuse accusers can sue late pop star’s companies
- Appeal court ruling involved separate lawsuits filed by Robson, 37, and Safechuck, 41, who were featured in the controversial film, Leaving Neverland
- They will have to prove that Jackson’s companies knew or should have known that he was abusing children, or failed to do anything to prevent it
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
