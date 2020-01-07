A courtroom sketch shows film producer Harvey Weinstein leaning on his walking frame in court in New York on the first day of his sexual assault trial on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Harvey Weinstein confronted by accusers outside court as landmark #MeToo rape trial begins
- Actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan hold press conference demanding accountability from Hollywood mogul accused of predatory sexual assault
- Weinstein, dressed in a black suit, hobbled into court leaning on a walking frame and with a member of his team holding his arm
Topic | Harvey Weinstein
A courtroom sketch shows film producer Harvey Weinstein leaning on his walking frame in court in New York on the first day of his sexual assault trial on Monday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters