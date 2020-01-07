US President Donald Trump (left) and national security adviser John Bolton attend a briefing at the White House in April 2018. Photo: TNS
Ex-Donald Trump aide John Bolton ready to testify in impeachment trial

  • Former White House national security adviser issues statement indicating he is willing to come forward if subpoenaed by Senate
  • Democrats believe Bolton has direct knowledge supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction by the president
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:30am, 7 Jan, 2020

