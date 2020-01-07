US President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Iran is brazenly testing whether the House and Senate will exert their own authority over US military strategy or cede more war powers to the White House. File photo: AFP
What war powers does Donald Trump have?
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold House votes this week to limit Donald Trump’s ability to engage Iran militarily
- Yet Congress has shown time and again it is unable to exert its ability to authorise – or halt – the use of military force
