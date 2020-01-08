A courtroom sketch shows Harvey Weinstein sitting beside his lawyers on the second day of his sexual assault trial in New York on Tuesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein for texting in court during rape trial

  • 2,000 potential jurors summoned – five times the usual number – for jury selection in high-profile case
  • Former film producer has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge
Topic |   Harvey Weinstein
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:36am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch shows Harvey Weinstein sitting beside his lawyers on the second day of his sexual assault trial in New York on Tuesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE