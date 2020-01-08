The arrests of Wang Yuhao and Zhang Jielun bring to four the number of Chinese nationals charged recently with taking photographs of the naval air station in Key West, Florida. Photo: US Navy
Two more Chinese nationals arrested for taking photos at US Navy base
- Wang Yuhao and Zhang Jielun drove into a naval air station in Key West, Florida, despite being told they could not enter without military identification
- Pair are third and fourth Chinese nationals charged recently with illegally photographing the facility
