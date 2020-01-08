Laura Albinson, of the Progressive Democrats of America, protests outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Republicans ‘have the votes’ to start Trump impeachment trial, but will delay decision on witnesses demanded by Democrats

  • Mitch McConnell expected to launch trial as soon as Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to Senate
  • Democrats are ramping up pressure on Republicans to insist on hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:32am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Laura Albinson, of the Progressive Democrats of America, protests outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE