US President Donald Trump (centre) speaks about the situation with Iran in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Trump announces new Iran sanctions in wake of missile attack
- Iran ‘appears to be standing down’, president says, confirming that there were no US casualties in strike on Iraqi bases housing American troops
- Trump to ask for greater Nato involvement in Middle East peace process, reiterates that Iran will ‘never be allowed’ to have nuclear weapon
