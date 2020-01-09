US President Donald Trump (centre) speaks about the situation with Iran in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump announces new Iran sanctions in wake of missile attack

  • Iran ‘appears to be standing down’, president says, confirming that there were no US casualties in strike on Iraqi bases housing American troops
  • Trump to ask for greater Nato involvement in Middle East peace process, reiterates that Iran will ‘never be allowed’ to have nuclear weapon
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:09am, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (centre) speaks about the situation with Iran in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE