US exports of goods subject to retaliatory tariffs in China were 26 per cent lower in the 12 months ending November than in 2017. Photo: AFP
Trump’s tariffs cost US companies US$46 billion to date, data shows
- Lion’s share of higher costs – US$37.3 billion – stemmed from duties on imports from China, according to Washington-based trade consultancy
- Exports of US goods hit by retaliatory tariffs from China and other countries fell sharply and did not bounce back when duties were lifted
Topic | US-China trade war
