Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
Video of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell during suicide attempt destroyed, prosecutors say
- Officials saved wrong footage from different part of jail, with no backup available because of ‘technical errors’
- Missing footage deepens ‘air of mystery’ around disgraced financier’s death, says one of Epstein’s lawyers
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters