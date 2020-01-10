Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Video of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell during suicide attempt destroyed, prosecutors say

  • Officials saved wrong footage from different part of jail, with no backup available because of ‘technical errors’
  • Missing footage deepens ‘air of mystery’ around disgraced financier’s death, says one of Epstein’s lawyers
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:41am, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE