Demonstrators protest outside the US Capitol on Thursday during a House vote to measure limiting President Donald Trump's war powers. Photo: AP
Iran tensions: US House passes measure to limit Trump’s war powers
- Move comes after president ordered drone strike that killed top Iranian general, bringing two countries to brink of war
- Resolution passes by vote of 224 to 194, mostly along party queues; it will now be sent to Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is uncertain
