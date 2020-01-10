Grounded 737 MAX jets parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, US. Photo: Reuters
Boeing workers pour scorn on 737 MAX and aviation regulators, internal messages show
- The firm released hundreds of documents related to the troubled jetliner in which staff ridiculed the plane and the US aviation regulator
- Boeing’s bestselling plane has been grounded since March after two crashes in the space of five months killed 346
Topic | Boeing
