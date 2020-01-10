Pakistani Shiite Muslims stand on the representations of Israeli and US flags during a demonstration in Peshawar. Photo: AP
As Iran tensions smoulder, Donald Trump suddenly loves allies he berated for three years
- The president, who once said that US spy agencies should ‘go back to school’, is now highlighting the intel services’ work that led to the killing of Soleimani
- Trump also wants Nato to help more in the Middle East. He even suggested a new possible name of ‘NATOME’ to add emphasis on the region
Topic | US-Iran tensions
Pakistani Shiite Muslims stand on the representations of Israeli and US flags during a demonstration in Peshawar. Photo: AP