Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before a Senate committee in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
Boeing says sacked CEO Dennis Muilenburg won’t get severance pay after botched handling of 737 MAX crashes
- He must also forfeit stock awards worth tens of millions of dollars and won’t receive bonus for 2019, aerospace giant says
- Company lost more than US$50 billion in market value after incidents led to global flight ban on troubled aircraft
