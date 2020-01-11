Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before a Senate committee in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
Boeing says sacked CEO Dennis Muilenburg won’t get severance pay after botched handling of 737 MAX crashes

  • He must also forfeit stock awards worth tens of millions of dollars and won’t receive bonus for 2019, aerospace giant says
  • Company lost more than US$50 billion in market value after incidents led to global flight ban on troubled aircraft
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:45am, 11 Jan, 2020

