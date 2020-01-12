Would Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg spend US$1 billion to defeat Donald Trump? Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US$1 billion question: Bloomberg’s big spend to ensure Trump’s defeat

  • Michael Bloomberg said that he would support Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer or ‘whoever’s in the race’
  • Billionaire Bloomberg has already spent more than US$200 million on advertising after joining race less than two months ago
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 1:10pm, 12 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Would Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg spend US$1 billion to defeat Donald Trump? Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE