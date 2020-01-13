A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Will Harry and Meghan move to a ‘hidden mansion’ in this quiet Canada holiday spot?
- Harry and wife Meghan want to forge a new path and spend more time in North America
- The is speculation that couple may make a home in Canada
Topic | Royalty
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019. Photo: Reuters