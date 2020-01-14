Model Gigi Hadid leaves Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday. Photo: TNS
Model Gigi Hadid called as potential juror at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

  • Hadid has met both Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, one of his accusers, but says she can keep ‘an open mind on the facts’
  • More than 500 candidates questioned so far, with scores excused after saying they could not be impartial because of heightened publicity surrounding the trial
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:52am, 14 Jan, 2020

