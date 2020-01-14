US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House in September. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury tightens foreign investment review rules
- New authority will expand executive branch’s power to block deals in real estate or sensitive technology
- Regulations will go into effect next month, as mandated by legislation aimed at addressing concerns about China acquiring sensitive US technology
Topic | US-China trade war
