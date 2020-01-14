Pictures of two Apple iPhones that belonged to the gunman of the December 2019 shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, which killed three US Service members. Photo: EPA
Apple refuses US government request to unlock gunman’s iPhones, reigniting feud over privacy
- US attorney general called on Apple to help FBI unlock two iPhones involved in shooting at US Navy base.
- Apple rejects claims it did not provide assistance in the shooting probe
Topic | Apple
Pictures of two Apple iPhones that belonged to the gunman of the December 2019 shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, which killed three US Service members. Photo: EPA