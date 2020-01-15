The phase one US-China deal will lead to China buying more US products, but not tackle hard issues such as subsidies. Photo: AFP
US, EU and Japan target China with new global trade rules that challenge state subsidies
- Existing WTO regulations insufficient to tackle market distortions from subsidies, senior officials say in joint statement
- Proposal also seeks to ban nations such as China, South Korea and Singapore from designating themselves as developing countries, which enjoy advantages
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
