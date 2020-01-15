Huawei smartphones last week at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Photo: AFP
Huawei’s latest US headache: Senate bill would spend US$1 billion on developing a 5G competitor
- ‘We cannot allow Chinese state-directed telecommunications companies to surpass American competitors,’ says sponsor Senator Marco Rubio
- The bill is introduced a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Silicon Valley group China ‘presents unique challenges, especially to your industry’
Topic | US-China tech war
