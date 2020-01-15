A plane dumps fuel before returning to Los Angeles International Airport for an emergency landing on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Plane dumps fuel on school playground on way to emergency landing at airport

  • 17 children and nine adults suffer minor injuries in incident involving Delta Air Lines aircraft
  • Plane was originally bound for Shanghai but experienced engine issue soon after take-off
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:57am, 15 Jan, 2020

