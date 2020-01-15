The NSA and Microsoft said they had not seen any evidence that the flaw had previously been abused, but both urged Windows users to deploy the update as soon as possible. Photo: Shutterstock
NSA finds ‘severe’ security flaw in Microsoft Windows 10, apparently didn’t exploit it
- Marks first time the NSA has publicly claimed credit for prompting a software security update
- Microsoft released a free software patch to fix the flaw Tuesday
