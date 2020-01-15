Long-time allies Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders sparred over a disputed remark about the chances of a woman defeating Donald Trump
Democrats spar over women presidents and war as Trump stirs from afar
- Democrats face off in final debate before Iowa and Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial
- Bernie Sanders vehemently denies Elizabeth Warren’s accusation that he said a woman can’t win US presidency
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
