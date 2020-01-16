US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as congressmen Adam Schiff (right) and Jerry Nadler listen during a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Nancy Pelosi names seven-member impeachment team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial
- House is expected to send charges to Senate on Wednesday afternoon, after weeks of delay
- Impeachment ‘managers’ will be led by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, an ex-prosecutor who has become the president’s nemesis
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment
