Flames consume a hillside as firefighters battle the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California, in November. Photo: AP
2019 was second hottest year ever, with more extreme weather on the way

  • Average global temperature was 1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, creeping towards limit after which major changes to life on Earth are expected
  • World Meteorological Organisation says heat likely to lead to more events like Australian bush fires of 2020
Reuters
Updated: 1:56am, 16 Jan, 2020

