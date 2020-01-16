Flames consume a hillside as firefighters battle the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, California, in November. Photo: AP
2019 was second hottest year ever, with more extreme weather on the way
- Average global temperature was 1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, creeping towards limit after which major changes to life on Earth are expected
- World Meteorological Organisation says heat likely to lead to more events like Australian bush fires of 2020
Topic | Climate crisis
