US Senator from Florida Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Coral Gables, Florida, in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers want sanctions over Americans trapped in China by exit bans
- At least two dozen US citizens prevented from leaving China over past three years, senators say in statement
- Proposed legislation would deny or revoke visas of Chinese officials involved in planning and execution of ‘exit ban’ policy
Topic | United States
US Senator from Florida Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Coral Gables, Florida, in October. Photo: EPA-EFE