US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in Washington in December. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump impeachment: White House broke law by freezing Ukraine aid, watchdog says

  • US Government Accountability Office report says president is ‘not vested with power to ignore or amend such duly enacted law’
  • Aid in question was held up on orders from Trump, an action at the centre of his impeachment
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment
Associated Press
Updated: 1:27am, 17 Jan, 2020

