The Canadian, Mexican and US flags hang in the lobby during trade negotiations in Ottawa in September 2017. Photo: AFP
Senate passes US-Canada-Mexico trade deal, in major win for Trump
- Vote gives boost to embattled president ahead of impeachment trial and November election
- Mexico has approved revised agreement, which will replace Nafta, and Canada is expected to do so in coming months
Topic | US-ally trade wars
The Canadian, Mexican and US flags hang in the lobby during trade negotiations in Ottawa in September 2017. Photo: AFP