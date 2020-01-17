Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne addresses a press conference in London on Thursday after a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group to discuss the shooting down of an Ukrainian plane in Iran. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Canada pushes Iran on downed plane, saying world ‘will not rest’ without answers

  • Countries whose nationals were among those killed hold talks on aircraft shot down by Iranian missile
  • Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Britain and Canada call for ‘transparent’ investigation and compensation for victims’ families
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:09am, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne addresses a press conference in London on Thursday after a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group to discuss the shooting down of an Ukrainian plane in Iran. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE