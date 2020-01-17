The PigeonBot is radio-controlled and was built with 40 real feathers in its wings. Photo: Lentink Lab/Stanford University via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Meet ‘PigeonBot’, the drone taking scientists one step closer to the dream of feathered flight

  • Stanford University researchers studied common birds to build machine with wings made with 40 real feathers
  • Morphable wings allow birds to make faster, tighter turns and glide more efficiently than aircraft
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:33am, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The PigeonBot is radio-controlled and was built with 40 real feathers in its wings. Photo: Lentink Lab/Stanford University via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE