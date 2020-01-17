The PigeonBot is radio-controlled and was built with 40 real feathers in its wings. Photo: Lentink Lab/Stanford University via AFP
Meet ‘PigeonBot’, the drone taking scientists one step closer to the dream of feathered flight
- Stanford University researchers studied common birds to build machine with wings made with 40 real feathers
- Morphable wings allow birds to make faster, tighter turns and glide more efficiently than aircraft
Topic | Science
The PigeonBot is radio-controlled and was built with 40 real feathers in its wings. Photo: Lentink Lab/Stanford University via AFP