Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse on Thursday after a second day of jury selection. Photo: AP
Harvey Weinstein rape trial not ‘referendum’ on #MeToo movement, judge warns jurors
- Four men and three women picked on Thursday for jury in case that could see former film producer jailed for life if convicted
- Accusations against Weinstein have helped encourage women to go public with sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men
