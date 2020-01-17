Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and his wife Evelyn. Photo: AP
Andrew Yang’s wife Evelyn says she was sexually assaulted by doctor while pregnant
- Yang said she decided to speak out after seeing the support she and her husband got on the campaign trail by being open about their son’s autism
- She and 31 other women are now suing Columbia University, where Robert Hadden worked, saying they conspired and enabled the crimes
