A health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International Airport on January 4. On Friday, US health officials said they will begin screening airline passengers from Wuhan at three US airports. Photo: AP
Wuhan virus: US to screen airline passengers from China amid fear of coronavirus outbreak
- Health officials say they will begin taking temperatures and asking about symptoms of passengers travelling from Wuhan
- About 5,000 passengers are expected to go through process over next two weeks at JFK, Los Angeles and San Francisco International Airports
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International Airport on January 4. On Friday, US health officials said they will begin screening airline passengers from Wuhan at three US airports. Photo: AP