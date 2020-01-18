US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Trump says Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei ‘should be very careful with his words’ after ‘American clowns’ insult

  • Khamenei harshly criticised US during Friday sermon, dismissing those he said pretend to support his nation but want to stick ‘poisoned dagger’ in its back
  • Pentagon says no effort to play down injuries or delay information after revealing that 11 troops were hurt in Iranian missile strike on January 8
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:56am, 18 Jan, 2020

