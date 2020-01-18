Protesters hold up an image of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in Tehran. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump gives new justification for killing Qassem Soleimani: he said ‘bad things’ about US
- Trump said that officials counted down the last minutes of the general’s life as they watched the strike from ‘cameras that are miles in the sky’
- The president also erroneously claimed that Soleimani was meeting ‘the head of Hezbollah’ while in Baghdad
Topic | US-Iran tensions
