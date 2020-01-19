Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw. Photo: AFP
Facebook apologises for rude translation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name
- Embarrassing translation mistake caused Xi Jinping’s name to appear as ‘Mr S***hole” in posts when translated from Burmese into English
