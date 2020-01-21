Protests broke out in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico on Monday as a judicial investigation was opened into the weekend discovery of unused emergency supplies leftover from the devastating Hurricane Maria. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Protests erupt after warehouse filled with forgotten emergency aid found in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico

  • Anger grows after discovery of unused emergency supplies leftover from the devastating Hurricane Maria
  • Puerto Rico’s embattled governor has already fired three officials
Topic |   Natural disasters
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:53pm, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Protests broke out in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico on Monday as a judicial investigation was opened into the weekend discovery of unused emergency supplies leftover from the devastating Hurricane Maria. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE