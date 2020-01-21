Protests broke out in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico on Monday as a judicial investigation was opened into the weekend discovery of unused emergency supplies leftover from the devastating Hurricane Maria. Photo: AFP
Protests erupt after warehouse filled with forgotten emergency aid found in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico
- Anger grows after discovery of unused emergency supplies leftover from the devastating Hurricane Maria
- Puerto Rico’s embattled governor has already fired three officials
Topic | Natural disasters
Protests broke out in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico on Monday as a judicial investigation was opened into the weekend discovery of unused emergency supplies leftover from the devastating Hurricane Maria. Photo: AFP