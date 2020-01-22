Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s secrecy on nuclear arms a ‘threat to stability’, US says, urging Beijing to join talks with Russia

  • ‘We can’t afford to wait,’ US disarmament ambassador adds, citing estimate that China’s nuclear stockpile is expected to double over next 10 years
  • Washington and Moscow discussed potential trilateral discussions last week and have reached ‘understanding’ about pursuing them
Updated: 1:27am, 22 Jan, 2020

