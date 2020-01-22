Hillary Clinton, speaking during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 in Pasadena, California, on Friday. Photo: TNS
Hillary Clinton says ‘nobody likes’ Bernie Sanders in scathing attack on US presidential hopeful
- Former secretary of state refuses to say if she would endorse and campaign for senator if he wins Democratic nomination
- Clinton beat Sanders to become party’s pick in 2016 election, but went on to lose to Trump
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Hillary Clinton, speaking during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 in Pasadena, California, on Friday. Photo: TNS