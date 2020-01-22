The National Weather Service’s Miami office tweeted that falling temperatures could cause the cold-blooded creatures in foliage to slow down and become immobile. Photo: TNS
It’s so cold in Florida that Iguanas fall out of trees
- Low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die
Topic | Animals
The National Weather Service’s Miami office tweeted that falling temperatures could cause the cold-blooded creatures in foliage to slow down and become immobile. Photo: TNS