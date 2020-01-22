The National Weather Service’s Miami office tweeted that falling temperatures could cause the cold-blooded creatures in foliage to slow down and become immobile. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

It’s so cold in Florida that Iguanas fall out of trees

  • Low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die
Topic |   Animals
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:29am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The National Weather Service’s Miami office tweeted that falling temperatures could cause the cold-blooded creatures in foliage to slow down and become immobile. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE