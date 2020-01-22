Harvey Weinstein, centre, accompanied by lawyer Arthur Aidala, right, arrives at court for his rape trial on January 22, 2020. Photo: AP
As Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial opens, lawyers set to argue he and accusers were consenting partners
- The once-powerful American film producer, who denies any non-consensual encounters, faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted
- The trial is a landmark moment for activists’ demands for accountability, victims’ empowerment and frank confrontation with power dynamics in various workplaces
Topic | Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein, centre, accompanied by lawyer Arthur Aidala, right, arrives at court for his rape trial on January 22, 2020. Photo: AP