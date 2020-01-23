Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard hosts a town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Photo: The Brattleboro Reformer via AP
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over Russian ‘favourite’ comments

  • US presidential candidate slams ‘extremely dubious conspiracy theories’ that she is being groomed by Moscow to be third-party candidate in coming election
  • Lawsuit claims Clinton has ‘special hatred’ for Gabbard because she endorsed rival Bernie Sanders in 2016 Democratic primary campaign
Associated Press
Updated: 1:39am, 23 Jan, 2020

