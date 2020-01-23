US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trump impeachment: US global prestige will suffer if president is acquitted, Democrats warn

  • President says he is happy with way trial is going and opponents don’t have enough evidence to find him guilty
  • In opening arguments, Trump accused of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:24am, 23 Jan, 2020

