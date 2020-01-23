Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage was sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him last April. Photo: Handout
World /  United States & Canada

Mullet-loving zookeeper Joe Exotic’s wild murder-for-hire plot

  • Ex-zookeeper tried to hire hitman to kill animal sanctuary founder who criticised his treatment of animals
  • Known for his blonde mullet, he has been sentenced to 22 years in prison
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:19pm, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage was sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him last April. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE