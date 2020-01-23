Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage was sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him last April. Photo: Handout
Mullet-loving zookeeper Joe Exotic’s wild murder-for-hire plot
- Ex-zookeeper tried to hire hitman to kill animal sanctuary founder who criticised his treatment of animals
- Known for his blonde mullet, he has been sentenced to 22 years in prison
