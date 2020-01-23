The tweets came as Democrats began laying out a detailed case or the removal of Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Impeachment trial: Trump sets presidential record for most tweets in a day
- Majority were retweets of messages from Republicans and other backers haranguing Democrats over impeachment trial
- In one hour alone, US President Donald Trump bashed out 41 tweets, or one every 88 seconds
