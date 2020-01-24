Anyone born in the United States is considered a citizen under the US Constitution. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump administration rolls out new visa rules against birth tourism, sparking discrimination fears

  • Consular officers must scrutinise female travellers to determine whether they might be pregnant, but regulation does not explain how they will do so
  • Critics say expecting visitors may have to conceal pregnancies to get tourist visas
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:05am, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Anyone born in the United States is considered a citizen under the US Constitution. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE