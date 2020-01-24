The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and announced at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Doomsday Clock moves closest to midnight in 73-year history

  • Symbolic countdown to global disaster ticks forward 20 seconds in view of ‘existential danger’ from nuclear war and climate change
  • Group of former world leaders calls for cooperation to ‘pull humanity back from the brink’
Topic |   Climate crisis
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:42am, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and announced at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE