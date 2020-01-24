The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and announced at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Doomsday Clock moves closest to midnight in 73-year history
- Symbolic countdown to global disaster ticks forward 20 seconds in view of ‘existential danger’ from nuclear war and climate change
- Group of former world leaders calls for cooperation to ‘pull humanity back from the brink’
The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and announced at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP